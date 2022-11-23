Milwaukee recalled Beauchamp on Wednesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Beauchamp was assigned to the G League's Wisconsin Herd earlier Wednesday, along with Khris Middleton and Thanasis Antetokounmpo, but all three players have returned to the NBA club after presumably going through a practice. The rookie first-round pick will available for Wednesday's matchup against the Bulls, but he's unlikely to crack the rotation with the Bucks as close to full strength as they've been since the beginning of the campaign.