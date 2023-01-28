Beauchamp has been assigned to the Bucks' G League Affiliate Wisconsin Herd on Saturday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Now that Milwaukee is at full health on the wing, Beauchamp will head down to the G League to see more playing time. The first-rounder has been in and out of the Bucks' rotation this season as the team dealt with a slew of injuries and logged 6.0 points and 2.5 rebounds over 15.3 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Officially available Friday•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Expected back Friday•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Questionable against Indiana•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Back to NBA squad•