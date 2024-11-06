Beauchamp (illness) has been removed from the injury report in advance of Thursday's game versus Utah, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Beauchamp gaining clearance to suit up Thursday will mark the end of a two-game absence for the 24-year-old. He has compiled just 14 total minutes through five appearances despite Khris Middleton (ankles) being unavailable.
