Beauchamp isn't starting Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Heat on Sunday.

Beauchamp was a starter for the Bucks' final two regular-season games since the team rested its usual lineup, but he'll retreat to the bench for the start of the postseason. Over 12 bench appearances since the All-Star break, he's averaged just 2.0 points in 5.4 minutes per game.