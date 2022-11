The Bucks recalled Beauchamp from the Wisconsin Herd of the G League on Tuesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Beauchamp joined Khris Middleton (wrist) in practice for the Herd on Tuesday before both were recalled to the Bucks. Beauchamp has yet to log over seven minutes in a game, so the move was likely to get him extra reps. The rookie forward's recalling likely means that the Bucks still see a small spot in the rotation for him moving forward.