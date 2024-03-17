Beauchamp (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Suns.
Despite Doc Rivers saying pregame that he expected Beauchamp, Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring) and Malik Beasley (back) to all suit up, only Beasley has been upgraded to available. Beauchamp's absence shouldn't impact Milwaukee's rotation.
