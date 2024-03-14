Beauchamp (back) is out Thursday against Philadelphia, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Beauchamp will miss his third consecutive game due to back spasms, with his next opportunity to take the court coming Sunday against Phoenix. The second-year forward has been merely a fringe contributor in Milwaukee's rotation.
More News
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Ruled out for Tuesday•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Questionable to play Tuesday•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Expected to suit up Wednesday•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Out for Monday•