Beauchamp (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers, Tony East of SI.com reports.
When available, Beauchamp has been a consistent part of Milwaukee's bench rotation, but he'll be sidelined Monday due to an illness, marking his sixth absence of the campaign. In Beauchamp's absence, Pat Connaughton should soak up a handful of extra minutes.
