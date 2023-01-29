Beauchamp (knee) logged 18 points (6-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block across 31 minutes during the Herd's 116-102 loss to Greensboro on Saturday.

Before the Bucks play against New Orleans on Sunday, they had Beauchamp participate in their G League affiliate's game Saturday. He was a serviceable scorer en route to an unfortunate loss Wisconsin suffered facing Greensboro. Though unexpected to play 31 minutes like he did Saturday, Beauchamp has some momentum heading into Milwaukee's game Sunday.