Beauchamp logged 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 35 minutes during the Herd's 116-111 loss to Lakeland on Tuesday.

Beauchamp was the Herd's leading scorer as their absence-riddled team, unfortunately, lost to Lakeland. He figures to be a go-to option while with the Herd, though it's unclear how long he'll stick around.