Beauchamp logged 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 35 minutes during the Herd's 116-111 loss to Lakeland on Tuesday.

Beauchamp was the Herd's best scorer as their absence-riddled team unfortunately lost to Lakeland. If he stays with them, he is expected to be their go-to option moving forward. But despite his absence during the Milwaukee Bucks' game Tuesday at Orlando, it is more likely that Beauchamp will get promoted again, especially if many of the unavailable Herd players from the Lakeland game can play again.