The Bucks sent Beauchamp on a G League assignment Tuesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

With the G League firing up this week, Beauchamp will get some work in with the Herd, with whom he could see extended action this season to keep sharp. The rookie has logged just 13 total minutes through the Bucks' six games and doesn't figure to be a significant factor at the NBA level in 2022-23.