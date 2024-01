Beauchamp posted 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 142-130 loss to the Pacers.

Bauchamp led all Bucks bench players in scoring and minutes played while adding a trio of rebounds in a losing effort. Bauchamp, who posted a season high in scoring, has surpassed the double-digit mark in five games this year, including in two of his last three outings.