Beauchamp will start Saturday's game against the Pistons, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

The Bucks are without Khris Middleton (rest) and Malik Beasley (illness) for Saturday night, so they will turn to Beauchamp and Andre Jackson to jump into the first unit. Beauchamp has played a minimal role this season with averages of 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 three-pointers in 16.2 minutes.