Beauchamp is starting Saturday's game against the Thunder.

Beauchamp gets his first career start in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will miss this game with left knee soreness. In his previous outing, Beauchamp posted 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and five rebounds across a season-high 18 minutes off the bench.