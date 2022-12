Beauchamp is starting Monday's contest against the Pelicans.

With Khris Middleton (knee) out for his second straight contest, Beauchamp will get the start for Milwaukee on Monday. Throughout Beauchamp's first six career starts, the 22-year-old is averaging 8.5 points and 5.3 rebounds across 27.5 minutes per game. Jevon Carter will return to his reserve role with Beauchamp in the starting lineup.