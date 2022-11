Beauchamp (calf) is starting Monday's contest against the Hawks, Lauren L. Williams of MLive.com reports.

The rookie was listed as probable due to a calf injury, but Beauchamp will start Monday's contest against Atlanta. Beauchamp has started each of Milwaukee's past two games, averaging 13.5 points, 6.0 rebounds 1.0 assists and 1.5 steals across 32.0 minutes per game.