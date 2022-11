Beauchamp will start Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) sidelined, Beauchamp will start at small forward in his absence against the Thunder. Beauchamp drew his first start of the season in Milwaukee's Nov. 5 win over Oklahoma City, turning in two points, five rebounds and one steal in 25 minutes of action. He could be in line for a similar workload Wednesday and will look to be more productive with his minutes this time around.