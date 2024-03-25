Beauchamp (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Beauchamp suited up Sunday and played four minutes during a blowout win over the Thunder but continues to deal with a back issue. Even if he's cleared to suit up, the second-year wing isn't guaranteed playing time versus the Lakers.
