Beauchamp produced 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt), eight rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 136-132 double-overtime win over the Thunder.

Remarkably, the rookie went into halftime with zero points, but Beauchamp found his shooting stroke in the second half and OT and set new career highs in points and rebounds. His opportunity to start came with Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) sidelined, but the 24th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft is looking like a find for Milwaukee even in a bench role -- over the last five games, he's averaging 8.4 points, 4.8 boards, 1.6 threes and 1.0 steals in 20 minutes a night.