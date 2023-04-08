Beauchamp registered 13 points (3-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals across 43 minutes during Friday's 137-114 loss to the Grizzlies.

Beauchamp struggled from the field in the loss but made up for it with four combined steals and blocks. Of course, this performance came with all of the starters on the sideline, a situation that could happen again against the Raptors on Sunday. While he is someone to consider grabbing, it should be noted that all 30 teams will be in action Sunday, meaning there will be plenty of streaming value to be found.