Beauchamp recorded 20 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block over 34 minutes during Monday's 121-106 loss to Atlanta.

Beauchamp was questionable coming into the contest with a calf injury, but he ended up playing a team-high 34 minutes. The rookie enjoyed his best game as a pro, posting an efficient 7-for-9 shooting line (including a 3-for-4 mark from three-point range) to finish with a career-high point total. Beauchamp has seen his role grow over the course of the season due to a number of injuries that have affected Milwaukee's depth, and he's performed well enough to earn at least a moderate amount of minutes when the team returns to full health.