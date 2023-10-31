The Bucks exercised Beauchamp's (illness) team option for 2024-25 on Tuesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Beauchamp averaged 13.5 minutes across games last season and has seen playing time slightly increase to 16.5 minutes per contest across his first two appearances in 2023-24. The second-year forward has become one of Milwaukee's first options off the bench and is expected to suit up for Wednesday's game versus Toronto despite dealing with an illness.