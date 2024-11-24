Beauchamp (hamstring) is available for Saturday's game against the Hornets.
Beauchamp popped up on Saturday's injury report due to a mild hamstring strain, but the third-year forward will be available off the bench. He saw sparse minutes early in the regular season, but he has been a healthy DNP in four of the Bucks' last five games.
