Beauchamp (elbow) is available for Saturday's game against the Knicks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Beauchamp was listed on the injury report with a left elbow contusion ahead of the game, but he will not be forced to miss any time. The second-year pro has had a minimal role as of late, averaging 1.7 points and 1.7 rebounds in 10.0 minutes per game over his last three appearances.