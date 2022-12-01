Beauchamp (illness) won't suit up Friday versus the Lakers.
Beauchamp is primarily a depth piece for the Bucks when the rest of the team is healthy, so his absence shouldn't impact the team's rotation much. His next chance to play arrives Saturday in Charlotte.
More News
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Dealing with illness•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Sent back to G League•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Recalled to NBA club•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Assigned to G League•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Returns to bench Monday•
-
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp: Tallies career-best 20 points•