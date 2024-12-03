Beauchamp (hamstring) is listed as out for Tuesday's game versus the Pistons.
Beauchamp has been downgraded from probable all the way to out Tuesday due to neck spasms. His next chance to suit up is Wednesday's matchup with Atlanta.
