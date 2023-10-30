Beauchamp has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Heat due to an illness.
Beauchamp played 16 minutes in each of the Bucks' first two games but will miss his first matchup of the season Monday. In his absence, Pat Connaughton, Cameron Payne, Jae Crowder and AJ Green are candidates for slightly increased roles versus Miami.
