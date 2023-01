Beauchamp has been downgraded to out ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Nuggets due to right knee soreness, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Beauchamp was previously probable while dealing with a right wrist issue, but Beauchamp reportedly grabbed at his knee a few times during pregame warmups and will sit out due to a problem with it. The rookie first-round pick's next chance to retake the floor arrives Friday against the Pacers.