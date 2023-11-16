Beauchamp has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against Toronto due to a right ankle sprain, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Beauchamp will finish Wednesday's contest with four points, an assist and a steal over ten minutes after sustaining an ankle injury. While he's out, expect Andre Jackson, Pat Connaughton and Thanasis Antetokounmpo to see more action. Beauchamp's next chance to play will come Friday at Charlotte -- the first leg of a back-to-back.