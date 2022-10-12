Bolden will come off the bench for Wednesday's preseason finale against the Nets.
Bolden had himself a day in his only start of the preseason Tuesday, recording 21 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks in 34 minutes against the Bulls. However, with Milwaukee rolling out many of its regular starters Wednesday against the Nets, Bolden will shift back to his usual role as a reserve.
