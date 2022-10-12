Bolden compiled 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, a steal and two blocks in 34 minutes in Tuesday's 127-104 loss to the Bulls.

Bolden started Tuesday and made his first six shot attempts, including two from beyond the arc. He had played only 12 minutes combined in two preseason games before Tuesday's start. The 24-year-old signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Bucks in September and looks to return to the NBA after spending all of last season in the G League.