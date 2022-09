Bolden put pen to paper on an Exhibit 10 contract with Milwaukee on Wednesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Bolden spent last season playing for the G League Salt Lake City Stars but will presumably join the Wisconsin Herd for 2022-23 if he can't acquire a contract following training camp. He'll aim to display his prowess around the rim in camp and the preseason after averaging 12.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in the G League last year.