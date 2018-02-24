Bucks' Marshall Plumlee: Plays 33 minutes in G-League Friday
Plumlee played 33 minutes for the Wisconsin Herd on Friday, finishing with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Plumlee has mostly provided emergency center depth for the Bucks, and the return of John Henson from injury essentially eliminated the need for his presence off the bench. As such, the Bucks sent him down to the Herd for an opportunity at regular minutes.
More News
-
Bucks' Marshall Plumlee: Scores 22 in loss•
-
Bucks' Marshall Plumlee: Receives DNP-CD in win•
-
Bucks' Marshall Plumlee: Signs two-way contract with Bucks•
-
Clippers' Marshall Plumlee: Waived by Clippers•
-
Clippers' Marshall Plumlee: Signs partially-guaranteed deal with Clippers•
-
Knicks' Marshall Plumlee: Posts first career double-double in win•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...