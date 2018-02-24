Play

Plumlee played 33 minutes for the Wisconsin Herd on Friday, finishing with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Plumlee has mostly provided emergency center depth for the Bucks, and the return of John Henson from injury essentially eliminated the need for his presence off the bench. As such, the Bucks sent him down to the Herd for an opportunity at regular minutes.

