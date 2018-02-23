Bucks' Marshall Plumlee: Scores 22 in loss
Plumlee accounted for 22 points (9-9 FG, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 128-110 loss to the visiting Mad Ants.
The 7-0 center was able to benefit majorly from the addition of Brandon Jennings, as the two work in tandem together especially during the pick-n-roll action. Plumlee's high shooting percentage of over 59 percent is due to him rarely shooting outside the paint though. The youngest of the Plumlee brothers is averaging 9.4 points and 8.0 assists during his second stint in the G-League.
