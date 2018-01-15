Bucks' Marshall Plumlee: Signs two-way contract with Bucks
Plumlee signed a two-way contract with the Bucks on Monday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Plumlee spent the offseason with the Clippers before being waived and signing with the G-League's Agua Caliente. He'll be allowed to spend up to 45 days with the Bucks under this contract.
