Bucks' Marvin Williams: Active, likely won't play
Williams will be available for Monday's game against Sacramento, but coach Mike Budenholzer said the veteran likely won't play, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
The signing became official just a couple of hours before game time, so Williams is yet to practice or get acclimated with his new team. With Giannis Antetokounmpo (personal) out, expect Ersan Ilyasova to move into the starting lineup, with D.J. Wilson, Sterling Brown and Pat Connaughton potentially in line for more minutes behind him.
