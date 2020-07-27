Williams will not play in Monday's scrimmage against the Pelicans due to a groin issue, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
This is the first we've heard of the injury, but Williams' absence Monday is likely precautionary as the Bucks gear up for their first seeding game Friday night.
More News
-
Bucks' Marvin Williams: Gets rest Monday•
-
Bucks' Marvin Williams: Logs 20 minutes against Indiana•
-
Bucks' Marvin Williams: Making Milwaukee debut Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Marvin Williams: Active, likely won't play•
-
Bucks' Marvin Williams: Not on injury report•
-
Bucks' Marvin Williams: To sign with Bucks•