Bucks' Marvin Williams: Logs 20 minutes against Indiana
Williams went for four points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 119-100 win over the Pacers.
Williams appears to have leapfrogged Ersan Ilyasova on the power forward depth chart, as the latter was left out of the rotation entirely in this one. Williams has earned at least 16 minutes in eight of nine appearances since joining the Bucks. Still, the 33-year-old veteran hasn't hit double figures in scoring once yet for Milwaukee, and he's at best a dart throw in daily leagues.
