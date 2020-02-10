Play

Bucks' Marvin Williams: Not on injury report

Williams (not injury related) wasn't listed on Monday's injury report and will presumably be made available against Sacramento.

As long as Williams' with the team, he should be available to play Monday. In 41 games with the Hornets earlier this season, Williams averaged 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 threes in 19.7 minutes per contest.

