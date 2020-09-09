Williams announced his retirement from the NBA following the Bucks' Game 5 elimination to the Heat in the second round of the 2020 NBA playoffs, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Williams is retiring after his 15th year in the league. Coming out of UNC, Williams was the second overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft. He began his career with the Hawks, where he played for seven seasons and averaged 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He then spent two years in Utah before moving on to Charlotte and, eventually, Milwaukee. Though never an All-Star, Williams' longevity is rare, and he retires with the 90th-most NBA games played and has the 32nd-lowest turnover rate in NBA history.