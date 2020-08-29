Williams went for 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and one block in 22 minutes during Saturday's 118-104 Game 5 win against the Magic.

Williams had by far his best showing of the first round in this one, scoring in double figures while also logging 20-plus minutes. He hadn't accomplished either of those feats in the first four games of the series, but Williams may be relied upon a bit more heavily as the postseason continues thanks to his ability to contribute on both ends and at both forward positions.