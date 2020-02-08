Bucks' Marvin Williams: To sign with Bucks

Williams is expecting to sign a contract with the Bucks after getting bought out by the Hornets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

That did not take long, as this news comes just a few hours after Williams and Charlotte came to terms on a buy out. The 33-year-old is shooting 38 percent from beyond the arc on the season. He figures to bring a solid veteran presence to the locker room as well as experienced depth in the frontcourt.