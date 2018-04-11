Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Cleared to play in finale

Dellavedova (ankle) will be available for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the 76ers, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Dellavedova has missed the past 29 games due to an ankle sprain, with the Bucks providing minimal updates throughout his recovery process. However, he's finally made it through his rehab and will be available for the final game of the regular season. It's not clear if he'll play his usual 19.0-minute workload, though the priority will likely be making sure he sees at least a few minutes back on the court before the beginning of the postseason.