Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Cleared to play in finale
Dellavedova (ankle) will be available for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the 76ers, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Dellavedova has missed the past 29 games due to an ankle sprain, with the Bucks providing minimal updates throughout his recovery process. However, he's finally made it through his rehab and will be available for the final game of the regular season. It's not clear if he'll play his usual 19.0-minute workload, though the priority will likely be making sure he sees at least a few minutes back on the court before the beginning of the postseason.
More News
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Remains out vs. Orlando•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Remains out•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Still out Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Out Monday, but traveling with team•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Will remain out Saturday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Suffers setback•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....