Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Dishes three assists in Wednesday's loss
Dellavedova had two points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, and one rebound in 10 minutes during Wednesday's 130-95 loss to the 76ers.
Dellavedova returned to the lineup following a 29-game absence with an ankle injury. He looked fairly spry, albeit in a contest in which he failed to sink a single field-goal attempt. With the playoffs set to tipoff this weekend, it's unclear how demanding of a reserve role Dellavedova will be asked to play.
