Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Exits with apparent ankle injury

Dellavedova was removed from Sunday's game against the Nets with an apparent right ankle injury, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Dellavedova sustained the injury when he collided with Brooklyn's D'Angelo Russell early in the fourth quarter. The Bucks reserve guard limped off the court and immediately retreated to the locker room, suggesting that it's unlikely he'll return Sunday. The Bucks are back on the schedule Tuesday in New York against the Knicks.