Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Expected to play Tuesday

Dellavedova (knee) is expected to be available for Tuesday's contest against the Cavaliers, Stephen Watson of WISN 12 News reports.

Dellavedova has missed 15 straight games while recovering from left knee tendinitis, though returned to practice Monday. Apparently, things went well then and during Tuesday's morning shootaround, as the point guard is likely to be available. That said, he should be considered probable until more concrete news arrives.