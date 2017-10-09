Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Goes through non-contact work Monday
Dellavedova (knee) was limited to non-contact portions of Monday's practice, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Dellavedova's knee injury is being listed as soreness, so it doesn't sound like an overly serious issue and likely won't linger into the regular season. That said, he was still limited at Monday's practice and can be considered questionable heading into Friday's preseason finale against the Pistons.
