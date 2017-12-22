Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Heading back to bench Friday

Dellavedova will return to the bench for Friday's game against the Hornets due to Tony Snell joining the starting five, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Dellavedova will also be limited to 10-15 minutes.

Dellavedova returned from a 15-game absence Tuesday to play 11 minutes. Prior to his injury, he was seeing 19.8 minutes per game, though that was before the Bucks traded for Eric Bledsoe.