Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Heading back to bench Friday
Dellavedova will return to the bench for Friday's game against the Hornets due to Tony Snell joining the starting five, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Dellavedova will also be limited to 10-15 minutes.
Dellavedova returned from a 15-game absence Tuesday to play 11 minutes. Prior to his injury, he was seeing 19.8 minutes per game, though that was before the Bucks traded for Eric Bledsoe.
More News
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Scores six points in Tuesday's win•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Will start Tuesday vs. Cavs•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Practices Monday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Remains out Saturday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Remains out Friday•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...