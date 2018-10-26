Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Likely to play Friday

Dellavedova (illness) is probable for Friday's game against Minnesota, Kane Pitman of PickandRole.com reports.

Dellavedova was held out of Wednesday's game against Sixers due to an illness, but he figures to take the court for their upcoming contest. Coach Mike Budenholzer stated that Dellavedova is likely to dress, meaning both DJ Wilson (hamstring) and Christian Wood would be inactive.

