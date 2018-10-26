Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Likely to play Friday
Dellavedova (illness) is probable for Friday's game against Minnesota, Kane Pitman of PickandRole.com reports.
Dellavedova was held out of Wednesday's game against Sixers due to an illness, but he figures to take the court for their upcoming contest. Coach Mike Budenholzer stated that Dellavedova is likely to dress, meaning both DJ Wilson (hamstring) and Christian Wood would be inactive.
More News
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Out vs. Sixers•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: To make preseason debut Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Sitting out exhibition opener•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Dishes three assists in Wednesday's loss•
-
Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Cleared to play in finale•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times